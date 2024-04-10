Dustin Rhodes makes a bold claim ahead of massive match on AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes has made a bold claim on social media ahead of a crucial match on AEW Dynamite.

On the April 6, 2024, edition of Collision, The Natural reflected on his desire to become a World Champion in a major promotion for the first time. Despite being a decorated veteran with innumerable accomplishments across promotions like WCW, TNA and WWE, Rhodes has never held the world title.

The 54-year-old legend aimed to rectify that fact by challenging AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine would deny Rhodes the title opportunity but granted the latter an Eliminator Match on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Taking to X social media platform, the former Goldust sent a message to Samoa Joe ahead of their bout.

"See you tomorrow night #CharlestonWV #AEWDynamite I've got nothing to lose and everything to gain. [heart emoji][devil horn emoji]" tweeted Dustin.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen whether Dustin can follow in the footsteps of his brother Cody Rhodes, who defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Dustin Rhodes almost retired after his match against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Cody Rhodes played a foundational role in the formation and growth of All Elite Wrestling. He competed in the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, in an unforgettable match against his brother.

On a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he had considered hanging up his boots after losing to Cody at the pay-per-view. He also reflected on the latter's highly emotional promo addressing his elder brother after the bout and his reaction to it.

"I was actually [thinking of retiring]. So that, I didn't have any idea about what Cody was doing. I thought ok, he was leaving the ring, this is my time right now just to go okay, I've had a great career. And, you know, he surprised me with his throwback – with, you know, the promo, 'I need my older brother.' And it was very emotional. That's when people started squalling and then there wasn’t a dry eye in the place and it was just both of us. We were crying holding each other, you know, hugging. It was just a very strong, strong feeling. So it was really good."

Dustin Rhodes' AEW contract will reportedly expire this year. It remains to be seen whether he will finish his career in All Elite Wrestling or return to WWE and join Cody for one final run.

