Dustin Rhodes, Natalya, Renee Paquette, and others react to major update on AEW star's personal life

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:10 GMT
Wrestling stars react to AEW star
Wrestling stars react to AEW star's recent good news (Image via Dustin Rhodes & Renee Paquette's X & Natalya's Instagram)

A popular name in AEW recently had a major reason to celebrate in his personal life. His update attracted reactions from top wrestling stars like Dustin Rhodes, Natalya, and Renee Paquette.

The aforementioned star, who also occasionally does commentary for All Elite Wrestling, is Nigel McGuinness. Recently, his wife, Kaori, posted a photo with McGuinness. While the caption did not say it clearly, it was evident that Kaori was pregnant and expecting her first child with McGuinness.

"Something magical has happened 🪄 💙Our crumpet is toasting… 🩵".
This led to multiple wrestling stars and personalities reacting to his great news. AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes, popular star Taya Valkyrie, and personalities like Renee Paquette, Arkady Aura, and Alicia Atout congratulated the couple.

WWE veteran Natalya and ring announcer Alicia Taylor joined the fray and sent their wishes to Nigel McGuinness and his wife. MLP star Jimmy Jacobs also congratulated the duo on their pleasant news. Apart from this, many other names like Tony Nese, Justin Roberts, Harley Cameron, Kip Sabian, and Colt Cabana liked their Instagram post.

Multiple wrestling stars react to Nigel McGuinness' news (Image via Kaori's Instagram)

AEW star Nigel McGuinness reveals reason for in-ring retirement

Nigel McGuinness was a top in-ring competitor before he hung up his boots in 2011. In an interview with TV Insider, he revealed that the real reason for retiring was not being able to make a living from wrestling.

"The truth of the matter is when I stepped away from wrestling, it was purely because I couldn’t make a living as a wrestler anymore. I could have gone back to Ring of Honor and wrestled that style, but I wouldn’t have made enough money to even afford health insurance, let alone save for the rest of my life. That style in Ring of Honor just wasn’t doable. WWE wasn’t interested in me because of an old arm injury, even though it was perfectly healed. I didn’t want to go back to TNA given what happened there. That was it. There was no AEW or anywhere else to make a living wrestling. I had no choice," Nigel said.

However, the AEW star returned to the ring at All In 2024 and has wrestled a few matches since then. With McGuinness celebrating a huge blessing amidst his run in All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

