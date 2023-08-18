Dustin Rhodes' now-deleted tweet about Hulk Hogan is going viral; Twitter can't believe what the AEW star said!

Dustin Rhodes claimed that Hulk Hogan didn't want to do a match with him at Wrestlemania 9, and has opened up a can of potential controversy with one of his tweets making the rounds on social media.

Hulk Hogan is credited with making 'professional wrestling' a household form of on-screen entertainment and making the product a global phenomenon. But along the way, there have been rumors about him not agreeing to put over new talent and doing what's best for business.

All this was out in the open when Hulk Hogan joined WWE's rival WCW, and got together with perennial heels, Kevin Nash and Razor Ramon. Though the move gave wrestling fans one of the most original invasion storyline's, there's still a lot of discussion about why Hogan signed up with WCW.

Dustin Rhodes was an integral part of WWE programming during the Attitude Era and has some of the most memorable feuds from that time.

Madusa blames Hulk Hogan for having no unions in wrestling

Madusa, the female wrestler famous for throwing her woman's championship title in the trash on live TV, has opened up about why she thinks Hogan is the reason there are no unions in wrestling.

In an appearance on GAW TV with SoCal Val, Madusa first spoke about how a union could have helped some of the older wrestlers today, when it comes to their finances, where she said, "Shame on Hogan."

Madusa said:

"And when I see some of our older wrestlers that are talking about, 'We could have something like this,' and it sure in the hell would keep them out from doing all these signings every weekend... Why don't we have something like that in wrestling?" (Ventura) did, and guess who stopped him? Guess who turned him in (Hogan)? Yes. Shame on Hogan." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wrestlers having beef with other wrestlers and blaming those at the top of the card for some of the business's negative sides is something that's happened for a while.

What do you think? Was Hogan really responsible for whatever happened during his time in the industry? Let us know in the comments section below.