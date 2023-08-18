Hulk Hogan allegedly said ex-WWE star had skinny arms

A top name has made a massive accusation against Hulk Hogan.

Hogan is one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling business. He was responsible for WWE going mainstream back in the 80s, during the Rock 'n' Wrestling era. However, he has been accused on multiple occasions of being a backstage politician and putting himself at the expense of others.

Wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes recently shared a tweet bashing Hogan, stating that he doesn't care about the WWE Hall of Famer. Rhodes wrote that Hogan refused to work with him at WrestleMania 9 and said he had "buggy whip arms."

"Tbf, even though he was undoubtedly a huge superstar in the biz, was a catalyst to progressing sports entertainment, I could care less for Hogan. He didn't want to work with me at a pitched Wrestlemania because he said I had buggy whip arms. That still doesn't sit right with me but he was a huge star in the biz. Wrestlemania 9 I believe," Rhodes wrote.

Expand Tweet

For those wondering, Urban Dictionary defines "buggy whip arms" as having a large body and very skinny arms, similar to the whips reigns that are attached to a horse buggy.

Hulk Hogan won the main event of WrestleMania 9

At WrestleMania 9, Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase and Irwin R. Schyster) defeated The Mega-Maniacs (Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake) via DQ to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

In the main event, Bret Hart lost his WWE Title to Yokozuna. When Hogan came out to assist Hart, he was challenged to a match and ended up defeating Yokozuna in 22 seconds to win the championship.

Hogan's surprise win didn't sit well with many fans back then. WrestleMania 9 has consistently been dubbed the worst WrestleMania of all time by fans.

What do you think of Rhodes' allegations about Hogan? Sound off in the comments section below.