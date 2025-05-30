Dustin Rhodes officially welcomes 32-year-old star to AEW

Dustin Rhodes has officially welcomed a new name to AEW, and this is something that will make everyone happy. Tony Khan will be glad that a senior member of his roster has taken the initiative to help make the star feel at home.

AEW Dynamite saw the debut of Thekla. The 32-year-old free agent was in demand for a long time, and she made her way to the company this Wednesday. In doing so, she took out Jamie Hayter, who was still reeling from her loss to Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing.

Thekla ambushed the former AEW Women’s World Champion and announced herself to the fans inside the arena. Now, Dustin Rhodes has taken it upon himself to welcome the company’s newest star.

“Welcome to the team!!!!🤘🏼," he wrote on X.

AEW star Thekla had her sights on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of the most successful stars in All Elite Wrestling, and her titles are testament to that. However, with Thekla now in the company, she might soon have a new challenger.

A few months ago, Thekla spoke about Mercedes Mone and said:

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”

It will be interesting to see how her plans to take on Mercedes Mone come to pass. Given the way she was portrayed on Dynamite this week, it seems like Tony Khan has some big plans in store for his newest star.

