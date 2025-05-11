Dustin Rhodes reacts angrily after AEW is urged to release WWE legend 

Dustin Rhodes recently went on a rant on social media after AEW was urged to release a WWE legend. He did not take this lightly.
Billy Gunn is a veteran who has been around since the company's first year. He originally worked as a coach before beginning to have an on-screen presence. Gunn ended up sharing the ring with several factions, including teaming up with his sons and The Acclaimed.
On X/Twitter, Dustin Rhodes responded to a fan who claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer should be released from AEW. He was not amused by the comment and clapped back at the person who posted it.
"Back to mommy's basement, stfu," Rhodes wrote.
Dustin Rhodes has been enjoying his time in AEW and ROH
The Natural has been on a great run as of late, becoming one of the centerpieces of Ring of Honor. He has formed a faction with Sammy Guevara and the Von Erichs called the Sons of Texas, and they hold the promotion's tag team and six-man tag team titles.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhodes spoke about working with AEW and ROH. The legend highlighted how the atmosphere has been unlike anything he has experienced. He gave credit to Tony Khan for managing all his shows, and he hopes that ROH eventually gets a TV deal.
"It's a place that I've never experienced in my career, in a good way. It's 100% different than the other company. It's fun, it keeps your passion alive. Tony does a great job at everything, controlling all us talent, and we're just having fun, man. Trying to grow this brand (...) AEW, and Dynamite, Collision, Ring of Honor. Hopefully, soon we'll get some kind of TV package or TV deal for Ring of Honor. Man, it's just fun. I'm having the time of my life," Dustin Rhodes said. [From 2:25 to 2:58]
Despite often being linked to a return to WWE, it seems that Dustin is in a good place now.