Dustin Rhodes reacts after Tony Khan confirms popular duo would appear at AEW All In 2024

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently confirmed The Von Erichs' appearance for the All In PPV event this Sunday. The duo's teammate Dustin Rhodes reacted to the major news.

At the AEW All In media call, Tony Khan addressed various topics including the popular Ring of Honor Tag Team, The Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich). Khan revealed that the duo will be a part of the London pay-per-view, however, didn't confirm whether they would be wrestling or not. Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently became ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Dustin Rhodes by defeating The Undisputed Kingdom.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Dustin Rhodes reacted to the news and welcomed The Von Erichs to London.

"My boys!!! Welcome to London. LFG!!"

It will be interesting to see if The Von Erichs step into the ring at All In at Wembley Stadium.

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes recently spoke about Dustin Rhodes teaming up with The Von Erichs

The Natural recently formed an alliance with The Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich). The trio won the vacant ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles by defeating The Undisputed Kingdom at Battle of the Belts XI.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on his brother teaming up with The Von Erichs. The American Nightmare praised The Von Erichs and revealed that he studied Kevin Von Erich in the squared circle.

"Dustin doing the spot with The Von Erichs was so cool. I have such a love for the Von Erichs. I don’t think Kevin knows this, but I studied Kevin, I watched Kevin, I was so fascinated by Kevin Von Erich. To see his kids and Dustin, it was very touching," Cody Rhodes said.

We will have to wait and see if The Natural and The Von Erichs move over to All Elite Wrestling and set their sights on winning the AEW World Trios Titles in the future.

