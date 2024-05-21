Dustin Rhodes reacts to Tony Khan's monumental AEW announcement

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes recently commented on AEW CEO Tony Khan's post about the promotion's upcoming anniversary. Dustin is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and still works as a full-time star.

Tony Khan has worked hard to make All Elite Wrestling one of the top promotions in the United States. Khan gave people an alternative to WWE and has also brought in a lot of former WWE talent as well as veterans to his company. AEW started in 2019 and has a lot of legends like Dustin Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jake Roberts, and more, on board.

On X (formerly Twitter), The Natural retweeted Tony Khan's post about the upcoming fifth anniversary of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"5 yrs!! Changed the business forever!! Some people fell back in love with pro wrestling because of @aew. Forever grateful and having the time of my life. Thank you #AEW Real fans."

AEW star Dustin Rhodes reveals the moment he almost decided to retire from wrestling

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most talented professional wrestlers in the business. The veteran's career has spanned almost 30 years and he is still an active performer in All Elite Wrestling. During AEW's early days, Dustin was involved in a rivalry with his brother Cody Rhodes, and the pair put on one of the best matches in the promotion's history.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dustin Rhodes revealed he almost hung up his boots after his match with The American Nightmare.

"I was actually [thinking of retiring]. I didn't have any idea about what Cody was doing. I thought ok, he was leaving the ring, this is my time right now just to go okay, I've had a great career. And, you know, he surprised me with his throwback – with, you know, the promo, 'I need my older brother.' And it was very emotional. That's when people started squalling and then there wasn’t a dry eye in the place and it was just both of us. We were crying holding each other, you know, hugging. It was just a very strong, strong feeling. So it was really good."

Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling to return to WWE in 2022. Although Dustin recently signed a new contract with the Tony Khan-led company, it will be interesting to see if the veteran decides to return to WWE in the future to face Rhodes.

