Dustin Rhodes reacts after top AEW star suddenly gives him a disrespectful new name

A former AEW World Champion recently disrespected Dustin Rhodes, and The Natural fired back at him. The talent also namedropped several other veterans in his recent post.
Dustin Rhodes called out top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman for misspelling his name. The ROH World Tag Team Champion had a mini-feud with MJF earlier this year, which ended with Friedman reigning supreme on an episode of Dynamite in February. The Salt of the Earth recently disrespected Dustin while name-dropping numerous top stars.
In one of his posts on X, MJF namedropped the veterans he has beaten, including Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Adam Cole, Billy Gunn, and more. He also mentioned Dustin but misspelled 'Rhodes' as 'Rhoades.'
Dustin noticed the disrespect from MJF and fired back at the former AEW World Champion by dropping the F word and telling him to spell his name correctly.
"Spell my name right you f**king dweeb," Dustin wrote.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman also listed the championship wins of his career ahead of his big match against Mistico (fka Sin Cara) at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico on Wednesday.
Dustin Rhodes recently apologized for his major loss
Dustin Rhodes is the current Ring of Honor World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. At Double or Nothing 2025, he and his tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, challenged Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Sons of Texas failed to capture the title despite delivering a solid performance.
Following the duo's loss to The Hurt Syndicate, Dustin apologized to his fans on X for letting them down.
"Sorry, feel like I let yall down!"
Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for The Natural in AEW heading into All In 2025.