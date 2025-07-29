Dustin Rhodes receives huge warning ahead of AEW TNT Championship match

Dustin Rhodes is the reigning TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling. Following an emotional win at All In: Texas, Rhodes has been on a mission to be a fighting champion in the company. However, he has just received a bold warning from one of his rivals ahead of his next title defense.Don Callis and his recruit, Kyle Fletcher, have been after Rhodes and his TNT Championship for the past few weeks. The Protostar believes that the coveted championship rightfully belongs to him. Therefore, he, alongside The Invisible Hand, has tried to get under the skin of The Natural. To put an end to this, Dustin will put his title on the line in a Chicago Street Fight against Fletcher on this week's Collision.Ahead of the high-stakes match, Don Callis issued a strong warning to the TNT Champion. Responding to one of Rhodes’ motivational X posts to his fans, the 61-year-old asserted that, despite Rhodes’ current momentum, everything remains firmly under Callis’ control. With a stern tone, The Invisible Hand wrote:&quot;You have no control of anything. I do,&quot; he said.Check out the X post below:With that message, it seems like Callis might have something up his sleeve for the TNT Title match between Rhodes and Fletcher this weekend. In the past, the 61-year-old has often played a pivotal role in changing the outcomes of major clashes in AEW. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to help The Protostar become the new champion or not.Dustin Rhodes has something &quot;very special&quot; for his entrance at AEW CollisionDustin Rhodes has been on a high in AEW for the past few weeks. He has become the face of Collision with the TNT Title around his waist. Ahead of his Chicago Street Fight, Rhodes revealed that he has some special plans at Collision.Taking to X, The Natural posted the graphic of his clash with Kyle Fletcher, while mentioning some exciting plans for Collision. He wrote that he had some special plans for his entrance last week, but they did not work out. However, for this week's episode, he is planning something exceptional for his entry in the Chicago Street Fight.&quot;Last week didn't quite work out. This Thursday live on @tntdrama #AEWCollison , something very very special for my entrance. Chicago Street Fight!!!&quot; he said.Check out Dustin Rhodes' X post below:With his post, Dustin Rhodes has built significant hype among the fans for his match. It remains to be seen what he has in store when he steps into the ring against The Protostar this Saturday.