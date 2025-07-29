  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Dustin Rhodes receives huge warning ahead of AEW TNT Championship match

Dustin Rhodes receives huge warning ahead of AEW TNT Championship match

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:11 GMT
Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

Dustin Rhodes is the reigning TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling. Following an emotional win at All In: Texas, Rhodes has been on a mission to be a fighting champion in the company. However, he has just received a bold warning from one of his rivals ahead of his next title defense.

Don Callis and his recruit, Kyle Fletcher, have been after Rhodes and his TNT Championship for the past few weeks. The Protostar believes that the coveted championship rightfully belongs to him. Therefore, he, alongside The Invisible Hand, has tried to get under the skin of The Natural. To put an end to this, Dustin will put his title on the line in a Chicago Street Fight against Fletcher on this week's Collision.

Ahead of the high-stakes match, Don Callis issued a strong warning to the TNT Champion. Responding to one of Rhodes’ motivational X posts to his fans, the 61-year-old asserted that, despite Rhodes’ current momentum, everything remains firmly under Callis’ control. With a stern tone, The Invisible Hand wrote:

"You have no control of anything. I do," he said.

Check out the X post below:

With that message, it seems like Callis might have something up his sleeve for the TNT Title match between Rhodes and Fletcher this weekend. In the past, the 61-year-old has often played a pivotal role in changing the outcomes of major clashes in AEW. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to help The Protostar become the new champion or not.

Dustin Rhodes has something "very special" for his entrance at AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes has been on a high in AEW for the past few weeks. He has become the face of Collision with the TNT Title around his waist. Ahead of his Chicago Street Fight, Rhodes revealed that he has some special plans at Collision.

Taking to X, The Natural posted the graphic of his clash with Kyle Fletcher, while mentioning some exciting plans for Collision. He wrote that he had some special plans for his entrance last week, but they did not work out. However, for this week's episode, he is planning something exceptional for his entry in the Chicago Street Fight.

"Last week didn't quite work out. This Thursday live on @tntdrama #AEWCollison , something very very special for my entrance. Chicago Street Fight!!!" he said.
Check out Dustin Rhodes' X post below:

With his post, Dustin Rhodes has built significant hype among the fans for his match. It remains to be seen what he has in store when he steps into the ring against The Protostar this Saturday.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Edited by Arsh Das
