Dustin Rhodes sends four-word message to The Rock and Roman Reigns after WWE RAW

Dustin Rhodes has delivered an explicit message to The Rock and Roman Reigns after the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Anticipation regarding the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout between Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL is at an all-time high. The American Nightmare has found an ally in his war against The Bloodline in Seth Rollins, with the duo set to take on Reigns and The Rock in a tag match on Night One.

The Final Boss annihilated Cody Rhodes in a vicious assault on the previous week's episode of RAW. On the recent April 1, 2024, episode of the flagship show, the former Intercontinental Champion aimed to return the favor when he and Rollins took the fight to The Final Boss and The Head of The Table.

However, The Bloodline turned the tables on Rhodes and Rollins, with Reigns and The Rock taking turns to lash both men with a weightlifting belt. Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes, warned WWE's top heel stable in the aftermath of RAW.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Natural sent a four-word message to The Great One and The Tribal Chief.

"Karma is a b****!" tweeted Dustin.

Dustin Rhodes teased WWE return once again to aid Cody Rhodes

The 54-year-old veteran has been one of the most important members of the Jacksonville-based promotion, having competed in the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, against his brother Cody Rhodes.

His feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns has escalated recently, especially with The Brahma Bull's remarks about the former TNT Champion's family members and his brutal backstage assault on Cody last week on RAW. In light of these events, fans have been speculating about the prospect of Dustin Rhodes returning to WWE for the first time in four years to help his brother.

The former Goldust has been fueling such conjecture through his social media activity. A user on X/Twitter recently shared that The Bizarre One should be involved in Cody Rhodes' story heading into WrestleMania. Dustin responded to the tweet, claiming he was on board with the idea.

"IM here for it more than you know. 😉," he wrote.

The Texas native recently returned to action against The Butcher on the March 29, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage.

