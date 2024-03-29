AEW star drops major tease about potential return to WWE after 5 years to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline

AEW star Dustin Rhodes teased returning to WWE to get involved in his brother's storyline with The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare is feuding with Roman Reigns and The Rock heading into WrestleMania XL. Although the 38-year-old has joined forces with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, many have expressed their desire to see Dustin Rhodes return after five years to aid his brother against The Bloodline.

The current AEW star has made several comments on social media about the storyline over the past few weeks. When a fan recently tweeted that he wished Dustin was part of Cody's angle with The Bloodline, the 54-year-old commented, claiming he was "her for it more than you know," seemingly teasing a potential WWE return.

"IM here for it more than you know. 😉," he wrote.

What are the chances of Dustin Rhodes returning at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Cody Rhodes was viciously attacked by The Rock last Monday on RAW. Dustin Rhodes recently took to Twitter to address The Final Boss' actions, warning the latter that he will get his "Hollywood a** dropped." The AEW star also claimed that the Rhodes family is better than The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the chances of Dustin returning at WrestleMania to help his brother, claiming they do not exceed 1%.

"Like, you mentioned Dustin. Does something happen where there's a moment where Cody is dead, he has played all of his hands, he has nobody to come save him, and his brother saves him? I know there's a 1% chance of it happening but do we see somebody like that?"

The Rock has referenced Dustin Rhodes during his and Roman Reigns' confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on SmackDown a few weeks ago. The Final Boss dubbed him a future Hall of Famer.

Would you like Dustin Rhodes to return to WWE to join forces with his brother? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

