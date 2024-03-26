AEW star to make unexpected WWE return after 5 years to save Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in scenario suggested by legend

Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently addressed the possibility of seeing Dustin Rhodes return to WWE to help his brother, Cody, at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare is set to join forces with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to fight The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match on night one of this year's Show of Shows. If his team wins, Rhodes will have a fair fight with Reigns on night two for the latter's championship. However, if The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief win, the title match on night two will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed the possibility of seeing an unexpected star return on night two of WrestleMania to help The American Nightmare in the potential Bloodline Rules title match. He suggested a scenario that would see AEW star Dustin Rhodes return after five years of absence to save his younger brother. However, the Hall of Famer admitted there is only a 1% chance of it happening:

"Do you think on night one or two, and I'm gonna say most likely night two, especially if we get a Bloodline Rules match, where you never know where the run-in will come from, Do you think we will see somebody involved in the story or in the match that we have not seen already? Like, you mentioned Dustin. Does something happen where there's a moment where Cody is dead, he has played all of his hands, he has nobody to come save him, and his brother saves him? I know there's a 1% chance of it happening but do we see somebody like that?" [34:56 - 35:42]

Bully Ray wants a Hall of Famer to return to WWE RAW next week

Last Friday on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a heated confrontation ahead of their clash at this year's Show of Shows.

During the segment, The Tribal Chief questioned the loyalty of Rhodes' tag team partner at WrestleMania, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Many fans are also skeptical about the possibility of The Visionary betraying The American Nightmare on night one.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin make a surprise appearance on RAW next week to advise the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner:

"This is a tiny tiny tiny scene but, man, would it mean so much. The end of Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn next week, the very last thing you see is Cody leaving the arena, he's walking up the ramp to his car and all of a sudden that pickup truck pulls in and out walks Stone Cold Steve Austin. And Steve says to Cody: 'Remember what I told you, kid. Don't trust anybody.' Fade to black," he said.

Austin last appeared in WWE two years ago when he returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Kevin Owens in his first match in nearly two decades. He also appeared on night two of the show to deliver stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon.

