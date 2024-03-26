WWE legend returns to RAW next week for segment with Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania in angle suggested by veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin return to Monday Night RAW next week for a segment with Cody Rhodes.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Rhodes and Reigns had a heated confrontation. The two questioned the loyalty of each other's tag team partners. While discussing the subject on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin return on RAW next week to give advice to The American Nightmare ahead of WrestleMania XL.

"This is a tiny tiny tiny scene but, man, would it mean so much. The end of Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn next week, the very last thing you see is Cody leaving the arena, he's walking up the ramp to his car and all of a sudden that pickup truck pulls in and out walks Stone Cold Steve Austin. And Steve says to Cody: 'Remember what I told you, kid. Don't trust anybody.' Fade to black," he said. [30:20 - 31:00]

The American Nightmare will go head-to-head with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. A day earlier, he will team up with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins to square off against The Tribal Chief and The Rock in a high-stakes tag team match.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin return to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame?

While Bully Ray suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin return on Monday Night RAW for a segment with Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi disclosed that he would like The Texas Rattlesnake to make a comeback during WrestleMania XL Weekend for another job.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the wrestling legend suggested that Austin induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

"I don't know if, you know, his kids, you know, he might want to pass that opportunity to them or who knows somebody close in the family... I would almost think somebody from the ECW days, you know, cause Philadelphia is where Paul [Heyman] had his company at, you know, put a lot of guys on there, you know, they gave him their start. I'm gonna go out and say in my eyes, the way I see somebody to do it, justice for Paul [Heyman], I'd have to go Stone Cold Steve Austin," he said.

The Texas Rattlesnake initially retired from in-ring competition in 2003. Nevertheless, he made a one-off return to the squared circle two years ago when he defeated Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

What do you think about Bully Ray's suggestion? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.