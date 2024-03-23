Rikishi wants Attitude Era legend to return to WWE before WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently expressed his desire to see an Attitude Era legend return to WWE before WrestleMania XL.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a name that has become synonymous with The Showcase of the Immortals. Despite hanging up his boots nearly two decades ago, The Texas Rattlesnake often makes yearly appearances around WrestleMania season.

However, he hasn't been seen since his triumphant return to the squared circle against Kevin Owens two years ago at WrestleMania 38. Recent rumors have suggested that Steve Austin will be present in Philadelphia in some capacity.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the idea of Stone Cold Steve Austin coming back to induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

"I don't know if, you know, his kids, you know, he might want to pass that opportunity to them or who knows somebody close in the family... I would almost think somebody from the ECW days, you know, cause Philadelphia is where Paul [Heyman] had his company at, you know, put a lot of guys on there, you know, they gave him their start. I'm gonna go out and say in my eyes, the way I see somebody to do it, justice for Paul [Heyman], I'd have to go Stone Cold Steve Austin," Rikishi said. [From 00:30 to 01:23]

The real-life Bloodline member added:

"I just feel like Stone Cold just knock it out of the park like really, you know, give Paul his rightful way to step in, introduced into the Hall of Fame," [From 01:45 to 01:58]

Rikishi weighs in on Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL

The long-running rivalry between Jimmy and Jey Uso will finally culminate when the two brothers collide in a first-time-ever singles match at WrestleMania 40.

Rikishi recently explained why "Main Event" Jey should go over Jimmy Uso in Philadelphia.

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move, to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother."

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and The Rock will be on the same page as the duo squares off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One.

