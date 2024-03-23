Rikishi has one big concern about Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40

The match is official. Rikishi will witness his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, do battle at WrestleMania 40. The WWE Hall of Famer is a proud father, and he is pretty excited to see what happens.

However, a potential issue recently popped into Rikishi's head. He is concerned WWE may not give The Usos enough time to tell their in-ring story at The Show of Shows, even speaking about it on his podcast Rikishi Fatu Off The Top.

Rikishi hopes the company doesn't "mess with" the match time, especially with other performers on the card hoping to make an impact as well:

"This is an opportunity that will live on for a lifetime, and I think it's important that [Jimmy and Jey Uso] go out there and take every single opportunity that's given to them time-wise. Because we know, as far as with WrestleMania, in my mind, I'm hoping that they don't mess with the boys' time because everybody tries to get in. That's a no-no. If you're on before me and I know that you got 10 minutes and this is the biggest show on Earth and your a** go out there and go 13 minutes, now you done plugged into my three minutes. Things like that kinda came to my mind," said Rikishi [19:32-20:24]

Of course, it's unlikely WWE will cut time from Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, given how prominent it is on the WrestleMania 40 card. No matter how long their match lasts, the twin brothers will look to steal the show on whatever night they are on.

Rikishi thinks Jey Uso should win the WrestleMania 40 match

On his podcast last week, Rikishi stated that the younger twin should win at WrestleMania 40. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed it would be "the best business move," citing Jey Uso's impressive run as a singles star on RAW.

The YEET Master is one of the most over superstars on the roster, which proves his father's comments right. Jey would gain much more from a victory than Jimmy, especially if the latter remains a part of The Bloodline under the leadership of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

