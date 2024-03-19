Jey Uso calls out The Bloodline on WWE RAW; makes a request to Jimmy Uso ahead of their match at WrestleMania XL 

Jey Uso was confronted by The Bloodline on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. He made a request to his twin brother Jimmy Uso, but things turned physical and a brawl broke out in the ring.

Main Event Jey opened the show and stated that he knew The Bloodline was in the building. He then called out his big brother Jimmy. The latter came out through the crowd alongside their younger brother Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer remained at ringside while Jimmy entered the ring.

Jey Uso told his former tag team partner that he still misses him even after everything that happened between them. He then told Jimmy Uso to come back to him. The latter responded by saying that he never left. He added that he was trying to protect Jey the whole time but he was too dumb to realize it.

Jimmy mentioned that Jey became a big star on RAW after he left The Bloodline and even formed a team with Cody Rhodes. He then claimed that Jey's biggest moments in his career happened because of him. Jey Uso stated that the biggest moment in his career is their match at WrestleMania XL, when he knocks the yeet off of Jimmy's a**.

Jey Uso then knocked out Jimmy Uso and when Solo Sikoa tried to interfere, he hit him as well. Jimmy then blindsided Jey with a superkick. Cody Rhodes came out to make the save. He took out Jimmy and ringside and hit Solo with a Cody Cutter in the ring.

Which Uso do you think will win at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments!

