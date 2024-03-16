Rikishi finally picks a side between Jimmy and Jey Uso for WrestleMania 40

As Jimmy and Jey Uso embark on their WrestleMania feud, the world wants to know where their dad stands. Rikishi is as proud as ever, watching his sons go at it in the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer expressed his delight on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, after Jey Uso challenged his twin brother for WrestleMania 40. He even revealed who he thinks should win the match, which is now official for The Show of Shows after Jimmy Uso accepted the challenge on SmackDown.

Rikishi feels Main Event Jey Uso would make more sense as the winner, citing his recent run as a singles star on RAW. The YEET Master has gone from strength to strength since quitting The Bloodline after Jimmy betrayed him.

Check out what Rikishi said:

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move, to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother," said Rikishi. [19:39-20:25]

On a personal level, though, Rikishi stated this is a win-win situation for him and his sons. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about other things during the podcast episode, including Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' future after WrestleMania 40.

Jimmy and Jey Uso's WrestleMania history

The Usos have undergone quite an evolution in the past 10 years, with their WrestleMania matches perfectly illustrating that. It took Jimmy and Jey Uso six attempts to go from the Kickoff Show to the main card, but there has only been one direction since then.

Multi-man Tag Team Title matches slowly turned into the main event of 'Mania, with The Usos facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the Night One headliner last year. It was an incredible moment for the twins, but how can they top that cathartic high? By facing each other, of course!

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso's incredible rise in popularity must not be understated as we head into this deeply personal match. Whether it's him or Jimmy who wins, one thing is certain. It will be one of the most emotional nights of both Usos' careers.