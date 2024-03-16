Are Jimmy and Jey Uso the first set of siblings in WWE to face each other at a WrestleMania? 

WrestleMania 40 has largely been built around the title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. After this, if there is any match the WWE Universe is talking about, it's the tag match in which The Rock and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

However, due to a recent development on WWE SmackDown, the fans have yet another intriguing match to discuss. On the blue brand's latest episode, Jimmy Uso accepted Jey Uso's challenge for a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 40.

This development has led to many questions about whether Jimmy and Jey are the first siblings to face each other at WrestleMania. The answer to this question would be no. At WrestleMania 10, Owen Hart faced Bret Hart, and the 25th anniversary of the premium live event witnessed Jeff Hardy take on Matt Hardy.

So if anything, Jimmy and Jey Uso will join an illustrious list of siblings who have faced each other at WrestleMania. Not only will this match be a proud moment for the duo, but also for the entire Samoan lineage who have built quite a legacy in professional wrestling.

Real-life bloodline member picks who would win between Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania

Given that a match between The Usos has now been booked, many are interested in knowing who could win this potential contest. While Jey Uso might be the favorite owing to his singles experience, Jimmy Uso can't be underestimated either.

Before this match could be made, a real-life bloodline member had shared his thoughts on who would win a potential match between the two brothers. During a conversation on Muscle Memory with MuscleMan Malcolm, Lance Anoa'i was asked which Uso would win if they were to go one on one.

"You know, to me, I want to say Jey [Uso], but I'm going to have to go probably with Jimmy [Uso] just because he got Solo [Sikoa], Roman [Reigns]. But, then again, man, we've got a lot of free agents," answered Lance Anoa'i (From 23:30 to 23:55)

Check out what the real-life bloodline member said in the video below:

All things considered, Jimmy indeed has the support of The Bloodline. However, if Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa interfere to help Jimmy out, it won't be surprising to see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins intervene to aid Jey. Regardless of what happens, this match will be exciting to witness.

