John Cena and two WWE legends set to return for WrestleMania 40 - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 40 could be a star-studded occasion with the potential return of John Cena alongside two iconic figures in Philadelphia, according to a recent report.

For the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling around that The Cenation Leader will appear at this year's Showcase of the Immortals to do something fun, short, and with a substance that isn't deemed a risk. However, the whole plan depends on Cena's Hollywood schedule. With that being said, word on the street is that WWE might be planning to bring back the big guns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena, to WrestleMania 40 in some capacity.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, nothing is official, but the belief right now is that Steve Austin, Undertaker, and John Cena will have something at WrestleMania. However, there is no creative locked in for The Cenation Leader and Austin at the moment, or even if there is, it's a well-guarded secret.

WWE is still figuring out the details, and it all depends on how much they're willing to invest and whether the Hall of Famers are up for returning to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE veteran recalls pitching unique Vince McMahon vs. John Cena angle and explains why it was initially scrapped

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed pitching a unique feud between Vince McMahon and the 16-time world champion long before it started.

Cena and McMahon have had several on-screen altercations over the years in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo credited himself for pitching the angle of Mr. McMahon vs. John Cena long before it actually happened.

"As a matter of fact when I was there consulting in 2002, I was there for about two weeks, and like Cena was nothing at that time. And I gave Vince a John Cena angle where Cena would have gotten into it with Vince immediately but you know, with Vince what I pitch to him was like, 'Oh we are gonna do that six months from now.' I am like why not do it now?" he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE officially announces the return of Cena, Taker, and Austin for WrestleMania or if the trio will make a surprise appearance at the last moment.

