Former WWE writer recalls pitching unique Vince McMahon vs John Cena angle, explains why it was initially scrapped (Exclusive)

While John Cena did get involved in an angle against Vince McMahon at one point in WWE, a former writer has claimed credit for pitching the idea long before it actually happened.

Over the years of his active career in the Stamford-based promotion, the Cenation leader has had plenty of memorable rivalries. His bayface nature also pitted him against Vince McMahon during the late 2000s, leading to on-screen altercations. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that he had pitched an idea for a McMahon vs Cena angle long before.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"As a matter of fact when I was there consulting in 2002, I was there for about two weeks, and like Cena was nothing at that time. And I gave Vince a John Cena angle where Cena would have gotten into it with Vince immediately but you know, with Vince what I pitch to him was like, 'Oh we are gonna do that six months from now.' I am like why not do it now?" [5:15 onwards]

Vince Russo explained why Cena could not help WWE's dwindling popularity at the turn of the century

While pro wrestling has become massively popular today, there were times in the past when WWE was going through a proverbial recession in terms of quality and viewership.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was asked about the potential correlation between Cena and the dwindling numbers of the product during the early 2000s. According to Russo, it had more to do with the roster and creative situation than with Cena's talent.

"The one thing about Cena, bro, is listen, he is – you don't have to know him. He is a likeable guy. Cena is a very likeable guy, but Chris, I would have to chalk that to number one bro, he is coming off of Austin and The Rock and he was no Austin and The Rock. That's number one. Number two, you gotta look at who was the supporting cast, and also, you gotta look at the writing." [5:44 onwards]

John Cena is currently rumored to be making an appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL, but it is yet to be officially confirmed.

