  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Dustin Rhodes
  • Dustin Rhodes sends a message following big announcement on immediate AEW future

Dustin Rhodes sends a message following big announcement on immediate AEW future

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:54 GMT
Dustin Rhodes AEW
Dustin Rhodes is set for a huge match (Image source: AEW on FB)

Following a major title match announcement on AEW Collision tonight, Dustin Rhodes posted a message for his opponent on social media. The Natural is slated for a major stipulation bout next week.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship in an emotional moment at AEW All In Texas in a four-way match. He had his first title defense on the latest episode of Collision in a grueling match against Lee Moriarty. After Dustin managed to retain his title, Kyle Fletcher confronted him alongside Don Callis for the second straight week.

Kyle Fletcher challenged Dustin to a TNT Championship match next week. Rhodes accepted and announced that it will be a Chicago Street Fight this Thursday on Collision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the major announcement, The Natural took to X during the show to send a message for The Protostar, urging him to come prepared for their Street Fight next week:

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"When you have something to fight for, u dig deep. Come prepared @kylefletcherpro #ChicagoStreetFight #AEWCollision NEXT THURSDAY LIVE! I'm your huckleberry......B*tch! #KeepSteppin."

Click this LINK to view the original post

Fletcher has been lashing out at Dustin Rhodes for allegedly taking away his moment at All In. It remains to be seen who walks out of Collision as the TNT Champion this Thursday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications