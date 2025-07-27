Dustin Rhodes sends a message following big announcement on immediate AEW future

Following a major title match announcement on AEW Collision tonight, Dustin Rhodes posted a message for his opponent on social media. The Natural is slated for a major stipulation bout next week.Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship in an emotional moment at AEW All In Texas in a four-way match. He had his first title defense on the latest episode of Collision in a grueling match against Lee Moriarty. After Dustin managed to retain his title, Kyle Fletcher confronted him alongside Don Callis for the second straight week.Kyle Fletcher challenged Dustin to a TNT Championship match next week. Rhodes accepted and announced that it will be a Chicago Street Fight this Thursday on Collision.Following the major announcement, The Natural took to X during the show to send a message for The Protostar, urging him to come prepared for their Street Fight next week:&quot;When you have something to fight for, u dig deep. Come prepared @kylefletcherpro #ChicagoStreetFight #AEWCollision NEXT THURSDAY LIVE! I'm your huckleberry......B*tch! #KeepSteppin.&quot;Click this LINK to view the original postFletcher has been lashing out at Dustin Rhodes for allegedly taking away his moment at All In. It remains to be seen who walks out of Collision as the TNT Champion this Thursday.