Dustin Rhodes sends a three-word message after special request for him and Cody Rhodes

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 10:37 GMT
Cody Rhodes Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes (Image source: Dustin Rhodes on X and WWE.com)

AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes granted a wish on social media, which also included the WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes. The Natural sent a heartwarming message to the fan as well.

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship in an emotional moment at AEW All In: Texas. He also holds the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championships. The Natural is quite active on social media, where he often interacts with fans. A fan recently had a special request from him and his brother, Cody Rhodes.

The fan on X (fka Twitter) wished to get a follow-back from The American Nightmare on her birthday while also hoping to get a birthday wish from both Cody and Dustin. The latter took notice of the request and proceeded to wish the fan a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday honey!!!❤️" Dustin wrote.
However, Cody has yet to take notice of the special request of the fan, and it will be interesting to see if he also grants the fan's birthday wish, similar to his brother.

Both Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes are set for major stipulation matches

At the Night of Champions 2025 PLE, Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament, which allows him to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. At the two-night PLE this weekend, Cody is slated to challenge John Cena for the title in a Street Fight.

On the other hand, Dustin Rhodes has been involved in a feud with Kyle Fletcher ever since winning the TNT Championship in a Four-Way match at All In: Texas. Fletcher challenged Dustin for a title match last Saturday on Collision, and Rhodes accepted the challenge while making it a Chicago Street Fight. The title bout will take place this Thursday on Collision.

With two street fight matches set to take place in two different companies this week, it remains to be seen how the Rhodes brothers fare in their respective title matches.

