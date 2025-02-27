Dustin Rhodes sends a two-word message to Sheamus after he shares major personal update

Sheamus recently shared a major personal update. Dustin Rhodes has since responded to the Celtic Warrior.

When Sheamus returned to WWE TV in April 2024 after a brief hiatus, he looked a bit overweight and was even mocked on TV by Drew McIntyre. Since then, the Celtic Warrior has taken strides to improve his fitness and physique. The Irishman is no stranger to extreme workouts and even has a YouTube channel dedicated to working out called the Celtic Warrior Workouts, which showcases his commitment to fitness.

All this commitment towards fitness is aimed at achieving his current goal of becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, a goal he has been pursuing for the past couple of years. Recently, Sheamus announced on social media that he had changed his diet to follow the carnivore diet, which consists mainly of meats and eggs as food sources. Dustin Rhodes responded to this message in approval of the Celtic Warrior's update:

"Hell yes."

Dustin Rhodes shared a heartfelt message about Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes was an influential part of Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes' respective careers and had the opportunity to watch his sons perform for the WWE. Little did he know that the best of his two sons was yet to come. Unfortunately, Dusty passed away before he could witness Cody and Dustin reach the pinnacle of their respective careers.

Last year, Cody won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. In the same year, Dustin captured the ROH World Tag Team and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Recently, Dustin took to social media to share a message expressing his wish that his father were around today to see the level of success he and Cody have achieved in their careers:

"What I wouldn't give for our pops to be here watching @CodyRhodes and myself killing it! I know he's there with us, but I mean Here. I know he'd be proud of his family! Miss ya pops."

It will be interesting to see how long Dustin Rhodes can hold on to his titles.

