Dustin Rhodes sends a warning to top AEW champion: "You can't kill sh*t"

Dustin Rhodes warned a current champion in AEW amid his absence due to injury on social media. Dustin has a lot of bad blood with the star in All Elite Wrestling.The AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher gets a warning from Dustin Rhodes. Dustin is currently out of action because he had to undergo knee surgery recently. The 56-year-old legend last appeared on an episode of Collision in July, where he defended his TNT title against Fletcher in a Chicago street fight.After Kyle Fletcher captured the TNT Championship from Dustin, he targeted The Natural's injured knee with a screw diver. Rhodes is still absent from TV but has been quite active on social media lately. Fletcher recently took to X to share a post in which he said the following:&quot;kill all your idols, kill all your gods&quot;Dustin took notice of Kyle's post and reacted to it by warning him that he is still here and Fletcher can't kill anything:&quot;Kill these n*ts! This legend is still here. You can't kill sh*t&quot; Rhodes wrote.Click HERE to view the original post.Kyle Fletcher has been dominant as the TNT Champion, and the reign also helped him get an AEW World title match at All Out 2025. He is slated to defend his title this Wednesday on Dynamite against Orange Cassidy.Dustin Rhodes provided an update on his AEW returnDustin Rhodes recently underwent a double knee replacement surgery and is expected to be out of action for a while. A fan on X recently said that he can't wait to see Dustin back, to which the legend reacted by revealing it's going to be a long while until he returns, but nothing can stop him:&quot;Gonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEW.&quot;Only time will tell when the 56-year-old legend will be back inside the squared circle.