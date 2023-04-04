Dustin Rhodes shares a message after Cody Rhodes' heartbreaking loss at WWE WrestleMania 39

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently shared a touching message to his brother, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, following the latter's heart-wrenching loss at WrestleMania 39.

The event, which took place in a packed stadium in Los Angeles, saw Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.

Cody Rhodes put on an incredible performance. Unfortunately, he fell short against The Tribal Chief. The match saw Roman Reigns retain his title thanks to interference from his Bloodline stablemates Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The outcome left the audience stunned and heartbroken, as they were rooting for Cody to finally take Reigns down.

Dustin Rhodes expressed his support for his brother Cody Rhodes on Twitter by posting a picture of his pet dog and offering words of encouragement. He advised Cody to continue writing his story, implying that there are numerous possibilities for him to achieve success.

"#Beast says #KeepSteppin @CodyRhodes ....... You will #FinishThisStory," Dustin wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

While the defeat may have been disappointing, Cody's performance at WrestleMania 39 proved that he is one of the top wrestlers in the world today.

Triple H talks about why WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has shed light on why Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Despite many fans rooting for The American Nightmare, Reigns emerged victorious in a captivating match that involved some interference.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Triple H explained that Cody's loss was just the beginning of a new chapter, and the story is far from over.

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes," said Triple H.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WrestleMania Triple H gives his explanation for Cody Rhodes not finishing the story Triple H gives his explanation for Cody Rhodes not finishing the story#WrestleMania https://t.co/Ifu3AqXU3G

This leaves fans wondering what's in store for Cody and Reigns as their storylines continue to unfold in the coming weeks.

