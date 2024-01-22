Dustin Rhodes shares a two-word message about Cody Rhodes possibly dethroning Roman Reigns

Dustin Rhodes has recently sent out a short message to his brother Cody Rhodes regarding his WWE run. This was about the latter finishing the story and taking his place as a world champion.

With roughly less than three months till WrestleMania 40, the road to The Grandest Stage of Them All has just begun, and many have wondered how Cody Rhodes will be booked for the show. Fans also wondered whether this will be his chance to become a world champion.

Recently, Dustin Rhodes was asked how he felt about his brother 'finishing the story.' This interview was published online, and he backed his words on Twitter once more, expressing how he wanted The American Nightmare to finish the story.

"He better!!!!" Dustin tweeted.

Dustin's tweet can be seen here.

What did Dustin Rhodes have to say about Cody Rhodes' run in WWE?

The Natural was interviewed by Dennis Salcedo recently, and he was asked about his brother's current WWE run. The AEW star revealed that both of them had no clue how he was to be booked for WrestleMania this year, but he hoped he would get the chance to finish the story.

He said that despite missing his brother in AEW, he knew that he had a goal, and that was becoming the first Rhodes to become a world champion and the face of the company. He was hoping that now was the time.

"Yeah, kind of. I love my brother, but he has to do what he needs to do. He has a story that he’s had in his mind that he has to finish. We’ve all heard it, every single week, ‘finish the story.’ I tell him that all the time. I hope he does. I think he’s probably slated for it this year, at least I’m hoping. He doesn’t know yet. We’re just playing it by ear. He’s working hard, he’s trying his hardest to be the face of that company. It would be nice to get a payoff, the one Rhodes in the family that actually pulls it off, it’s pretty cool," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Up next for WWE is the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event happening this coming Saturday. This event will now begin the road to WrestleMania, so fans should stay tuned in to see what goes down.

