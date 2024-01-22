Dustin Rhodes weighs in on his brother's potential WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE is rumored to let Cody Rhodes 'finish his story' on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. However, Dustin Rhodes has just offered an interesting insight into his brother's Road to WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes vs. Reigns is rumored for WrestleMania 40 this year, as is The Rock vs. Reigns, or a potential triple threat match with all three future Hall of Famers.

Cody's brother Dustin has now revealed that the RAW Superstar still does not know what his WrestleMania 40 match will be. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, the All Elite wrestler and coach was asked if he was upset about Cody no longer being in AEW, and how he felt about him trying to finish his story, which he's aimed to do since returning to WWE in 2022.

"Yeah, kind of. I love my brother, but he has to do what he needs to do. He has a story that he’s had in his mind that he has to finish. We’ve all heard it, every single week, ‘finish the story.’ I tell him that all the time. I hope he does. I think he’s probably slated for it this year, at least I’m hoping. He doesn’t know yet. We’re just playing it by ear. He’s working hard, he’s trying his hardest to be the face of that company. It would be nice to get a payoff, the one Rhodes in the family that actually pulls it off, it’s pretty cool," he said. [H/T Fightful]

The Natural continued and commented on his support for the former AEW Executive Vice President, and how deserving he was.

"I’m behind him 110%, very happy for him, I love him to death. He’s earned it. He deserves it. Deserving has nothing to do with things, but I really do believe he deserves it, but more so, has earned it. He’s a great businessman, he has a good mind for creating, kind of like my dad did. I’m the worker of the family, dad was the creator, and I think Cody has a little bit of both. It’s incredible. I’m not the creative type, I can’t be a booker, it’s not me, I won’t do that. That will tear my soul apart," he said.

The Grandson of a Plumber has already declared himself for the Men's Royal Rumble Match scheduled for next Saturday. Rhodes is set for a face-to-face in-ring segment with CM Punk on Monday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW.

WWE legend pitches interesting angle to Cody Rhodes story

Dusty Rhodes passed away on June 11, 2015 at the age of 69. The former World Champion debuted in 1967 and was active until his in-ring retirement in 2010. He continued to work behind-the-scenes in WWE, helping to mold the developmental system that became WWE NXT.

In addition to his five Hall of Fame inductions and many accolades, The American Dream was known for his legendary "Hard Times" promo from October 1985 while feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Dutch Mantell recently appeared on Smack Talk and said while he supported Cody Rhodes, he wanted to see The American Nightmare experience some 'hard times' before his story is finished.

"I don't want Cody to win. Cody has a story, he's gotta suffer a while. He has to go through pain and tribulations. He has to adopt the same course as his daddy, Dusty. Hard times, hard times, hard times. Hard times does not have a definite number on it. It could be tomorrow, it could be two years from now," he said. [From 22:00 to 22:35]

"Hard Times" from Dusty may be the most famous pro wrestling promo of all-time. A fan recently paid Mick Foley to record the promo as Mankind, while one of Dusty's former employers even named a pay-per-view event after the wrestling sermon.

How would you predict Cody Rhodes' Road to WWE WrestleMania 40? Do you think Dustin Rhodes should return to WWE to be with his brother? Sound off in the comments section below!

