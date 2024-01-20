WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 2024
  • Cody Rhodes seemingly reacts to rumors of Triple Threat match between him, Roman Reigns, and The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes seemingly reacts to rumors of Triple Threat match between him, Roman Reigns, and The Rock at WrestleMania 40

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 20, 2024 09:48 IST
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes (left); The Rock (right)
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes (left); The Rock (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a bold statement after tonight's edition of SmackDown went off the air.

After Friday Night SmackDown came to a close, The American Nightmare took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a dark match. After the bout, Rhodes delivered a fiery promo.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged the rumors surrounding the WrestleMania 40 main event. As per recent reports, Roman Reigns could face Rhodes, The Rock, or both men in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows. Here's what Cody Rhodes said about the rumors:

"And I'm not immune to all the news, everything that's happening, what will happen, what won't happen. All I can tell you is this: I'm the right man for the job, I'm the best man for the job. I'm heading to the Royal Rumble, I'm gonna go back-to-back, and I'm gonna bring a championship back home to Atlanta." [0:57 - 1:22]

You can watch the clip below:

Rhodes is determined to win his second straight Men's Royal Rumble Match. If he wins the free-for-all, he will secure a main-event spot at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. Rhodes' ultimate goal is to finish the story by defeating Reigns at WrestleMania, a feat that he could not achieve last year.

Will Cody Rhodes finish the story this time around? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Cody Rhodes' quotes!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.