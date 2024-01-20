Cody Rhodes seemingly reacts to rumors of Triple Threat match between him, Roman Reigns, and The Rock at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a bold statement after tonight's edition of SmackDown went off the air.

After Friday Night SmackDown came to a close, The American Nightmare took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a dark match. After the bout, Rhodes delivered a fiery promo.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged the rumors surrounding the WrestleMania 40 main event. As per recent reports, Roman Reigns could face Rhodes, The Rock, or both men in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows. Here's what Cody Rhodes said about the rumors:

"And I'm not immune to all the news, everything that's happening, what will happen, what won't happen. All I can tell you is this: I'm the right man for the job, I'm the best man for the job. I'm heading to the Royal Rumble, I'm gonna go back-to-back, and I'm gonna bring a championship back home to Atlanta." [0:57 - 1:22]

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Rhodes is determined to win his second straight Men's Royal Rumble Match. If he wins the free-for-all, he will secure a main-event spot at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. Rhodes' ultimate goal is to finish the story by defeating Reigns at WrestleMania, a feat that he could not achieve last year.

Will Cody Rhodes finish the story this time around? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Cody Rhodes' quotes!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.