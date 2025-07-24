  • home icon
  Dustin Rhodes shocking claim after WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's tragic death

Dustin Rhodes shocking claim after WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's tragic death

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:04 GMT
Dustin Rhodes and Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image source: WWE.com and Rhodes' X)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away earlier today. Now, Dustin Rhodes has made a shocking claim after his death.

Hulk Hogan was a well-known name in the wrestling business. Everybody who is a wrestling fan, whether old or new, knows who Hogan is. The Hulkster was once one of the biggest stars in the world during the '80s. His star power helped put professional wrestling and WWE on the map. He accomplished a lot in his legendary career and even wrestled for two of the biggest promotions during his time: WWE and WCW. Hence, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

Over the years, The Hulkster made several sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion. His last appearance for the sports entertainment juggernaut was when he showed up during RAW's premiere on Netflix.

The wrestling world woke up to shocking news today that Hogan has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Since then, several wrestlers and fans have paid tribute to the wrestling legend. Now, current AEW star Dustin Rhodes has taken to social media to make a serious claim.

"Hospitals truly kill people. I really do mean that."

Check out his tweet below:

It's sad to hear of the passing of a WWE icon like Hulk Hogan. We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our condolences to Hogan's friends and family in this difficult time

