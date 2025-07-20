Dustin Rhodes suddenly gets a massive offer on AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes made an appearance tonight on AEW Collision, and he was confronted by a major stable within the promotion. Right on the spot, he got a major offer from Don Callis.Last weekend at All In: Texas, The Natural won the TNT Championship after competing in a four-way match to crown a new champion. This came after Adam Cole was forced to relinquish the title because he was not medically cleared for action.To open Collision tonight, Dustin Rhodes addressed his latest milestone. He discussed braving the storm and eventually winning a championship in AEW. He was then interrupted by both Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. The Protostar was furious, believing it should have been he who walked out of the pay-per-view as the TNT Champion.When it seemed like tensions were getting worse, Don Callis told Fletcher to step back and let him speak to Dustin Rhodes. He said that, out of respect for the veteran, he was willing to offer him a spot in the Don Callis Family if he loses to Kyle Fletcher.He wished to highlight how important this would be for him, claiming that it was better than being the third wheel in the Rhodes Family. Things turned physical after that. This was a sign that things were far from over.