Dustin Rhodes suddenly gets a massive offer on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 20, 2025 00:50 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is the new TNT Champion [Photo: Triller TV
Dustin Rhodes is the new TNT Champion [Photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Collision]

Dustin Rhodes made an appearance tonight on AEW Collision, and he was confronted by a major stable within the promotion. Right on the spot, he got a major offer from Don Callis.

Last weekend at All In: Texas, The Natural won the TNT Championship after competing in a four-way match to crown a new champion. This came after Adam Cole was forced to relinquish the title because he was not medically cleared for action.

To open Collision tonight, Dustin Rhodes addressed his latest milestone. He discussed braving the storm and eventually winning a championship in AEW. He was then interrupted by both Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. The Protostar was furious, believing it should have been he who walked out of the pay-per-view as the TNT Champion.

When it seemed like tensions were getting worse, Don Callis told Fletcher to step back and let him speak to Dustin Rhodes. He said that, out of respect for the veteran, he was willing to offer him a spot in the Don Callis Family if he loses to Kyle Fletcher.

He wished to highlight how important this would be for him, claiming that it was better than being the third wheel in the Rhodes Family. Things turned physical after that. This was a sign that things were far from over.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
