Dustin Rhodes teases his next big move in AEW

Dustin Rhodes recently hinted at his next big plans in the business. It seems that this includes a major goal of his in AEW and other major promotions. This would be attaining more championships.

Currently, The Natural holds two titles - the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles with the Von Erichs and the ROH Tag Team Championships with Sammy Guevara. This unlikely duo's reign has been going on for 193 days as of this writing, and it looks like it won’t end anytime soon.

On X/Twitter, Sammy Guevara shared some milestones achieved by The Sons of Texas, including their appearances in Australia for Grand Slam, at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty, Wembley Stadium for All In, and at Hammerstein Ballroom for ROH Final Battle. Dustin Rhodes responded with a bold claim, stating that he felt they needed more championships.

"We need more GOLD SAMMY!!!!!!" the veteran wrote.

The Spanish God replied and agreed with the idea. He hinted at possibly going after titles from CMLL, NJPW, or AEW.

"I like what you are thinking but where? @CMLL_OFICIAL @njpwglobal @AEW 🤔," Guevara replied.

Dustin Rhodes has another major goal in AEW

A few days ago, the veteran spoke about his role in AEW and noted that he has known this since the day he first stepped into the company.

On X/Twitter, he shared with the fans that, despite knowing he wasn't the main character in the company, he felt he had a place and had no plans of going anywhere. He then revealed that he still had a goal of hopefully winning the world championship.

"I may not be the main character in @AEW, but I do have a big place here and don't intend on stopping. I have been here since the beginning and have cemented my spot. #AEW One day I hope soon I can be the World Heavyweight Champion. #StillDreaming #Passionate #Storyteller," he wrote.

On the other hand, Dustin Rhodes appears to have found his footing in ROH, as he holds two of the promotion's major titles and is on a great run with the rest of The Sons of Texas. It doesn't seem like he's slowing down anytime soon.

