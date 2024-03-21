Dustin Rhodes against WWE Hall of Famer calling it quits, wants him to wrestle until he’s 100

Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he is opposed to WWE Hall of Famer Sting retiring from wrestling.

The Icon drew the curtain on his illustrious career at Revolution 2024. In a Texas Tornado match, Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. In a recent interview, Dustin Rhodes reflected on the 65-year-old legend's retirement.

Speaking on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, The Natural spoke about Sting's last hurrah inside The Greensboro Coliseum and expressed his admiration for The Franchise of WCW.

"To end it all in Greensboro, which I have fought in many times - and when I was a youngster, me and Brad Anderson would drive to Greensboro to watch the Starrcades and see the crowds. To end it in a town like Greensboro was very fitting and to see him go out there and perform at his age and still bring it like he has, jumping off of things through tables, off of balconies - it's amazing."

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also shared his desire to see Sting continue wrestling.

"I love him to death and I'm just happy that he did have the perfect career ending and it's so special watching it and knowing that this is it. It's sad, I don't want him to quit, I want him to continue on until he's 100. But, our bodies are not gonna allow that. He gave a lot of love to a lot of people for many years." [H/T EWrestlingnews]

Dustin Rhodes seemingly confirms his AEW status amid WWE return speculations

Cody Rhodes is looking to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. However, the stipulation for the re-match will be decided by a tag match pitting The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins against The Tribal Chief and The Rock on Night 1.

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated bout, The Brahma Bull took shots at Cody Rhodes' dog and, more recently, at his mother. Escalating tension between the former AEW TNT Champion and The Bloodline led to fans speculating on the possibility of Dustin Rhodes showing up in WWE at The Show of Shows to support his brother.

Dustin Rhodes has seemingly provided an update regarding his status in AEW.

During a conversation on X/Twitter, a user tweeted their belief that Rhodes is still signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion. The Texas native liked the fan's tweet, seemingly confirming the statement.

Dustin Rhodes may have confirmed his AEW status on X/Twitter

Dustin Rhodes was last seen in action in a February 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

