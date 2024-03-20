WWE legend confirms his AEW status after teasing massive return at WrestleMania 40

A WWE legend teased a massive return to WrestleMania 40 a few days ago. Following the tease, he recently confirmed his status with AEW. Dustin Rhodes looks to have indicated where his future lies.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock are at war right now and the two stars have said a lot of stuff about each other in the past few weeks. On one such occassion, The Brahma Bull made some comments about The American Nightmare's mother, which angered the latter's brother.

The erstwhile Goldust reacted and lashed out at The Great One on social media. This led to fans believing that Triple H might bring him back at 'Mania next month to help his brother fight The Rock, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

However, it might not happen as Dustin recently confirmed his AEW status, implicitly stating that he is still under contract with the Jacksonville based promotion.

A curious fan asked whether he has re-joined WWE and another fan replied, saying that he is still in AEW. Dustin seemingly confirmed the statement by dropping a like on the post.

Check out the screenshot below:

Screenshot of Dustin Rhodes liking a fan's tweet

Bill Apter says former AEW star might return to WWE

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently stated that former AEW star Brandi Rhodes could return to WWE and play a big role in Cody Rhodes' current storyline rivalry with Roman Reigns and The Rock.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill predicted the former AEW star to return.

"Well, he mentioned his mother Michelle, who I have known forever since they got married, and he also mentioned his beautiful wife Brandi as well. So I thought maybe you know, there is rumors, of course, all the time about Brandiocoming back into the fold, so to say."

Brandi and Cody worked together in Tony Khan's company, but when he jumped ship to WWE, she didn't follow. She took time off to focus more on her child and wanted to prioritize being a mother alongside several other projects.

