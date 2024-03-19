WWE Universe convinced Cody Rhodes’ family member is coming back to take on The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling fans and members of the WWE Universe are convinced that a family member of Cody Rhodes will return to the promotion and take on The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Dustin Rhodes has been a member of AEW since its inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2019, on which he faced his brother. The American Nightmare is now attempting to finish a story by overcoming the Bloodline and dethroning Roman Reigns for a world title.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and WWE's top heel stable has heated up recently, especially after The Rock's storyline comments about Rhodes' mother on Smackdown. Fans have been speculating on the prospect of Dustin helping his brother win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The former Goldust has added to the rumors through his own social media activity. While promoting a forthcoming RWA show on X/Twitter, the 54-year-old veteran delivered an explicit message to The Brahma Bull.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to Dustin Rhodes' shot at The Rock on X/Twitter. Most users were thrilled about a potential showdown between The Bizarre One and The Great One.

One fan even referenced Rhodes' involvement in The Rock's first match at WWE Survivor Series 1996.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes congratulated former AEW talent Mike Santana

After returning from a lengthy injury-related hiatus in 2023, Santana aimed to focus on a singles career. However, AEW did not push him as a solo competitor, eventually leading to the 33-year-old star departing from the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier in March.

Mike Santana managed to cultivate a number of friendships during his tenure at the Jacksonville-based company, including one with Dustin Rhodes. The New York native recently took to X/Twitter to share a post about completing one year of sobriety.

"Officially received my 1 year COIN today. Truly thankful for what this journey has given me. Life is good. THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" - tweeted Santana.

Rhodes re-tweeted Santana's post and congratulated the latter for his accomplishment.

"Great job brotha. #Keepsteppin," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes and Santana have crossed paths during their shared time in AEW. The former Intercontinental Champion teamed up with The Young Bucks to take on Proud and Powerful and Sammy Guevara in a December 2019 episode of Dynamite.

Poll : Would you like to see Goldust return to WWE and stand up to The Rock at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion