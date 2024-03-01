Dustin Rhodes reacts as AEW star completes one year of sobriety: "Great job brotha"

Dustin Rhodes has done his fair share of time in the world of wrestling. He has been one of the most recognizable and well-respected figures in the industry for decades.

Rhodes is pretty active on social media now, and he recently took the time to praise an AEW wrestler who posted about being sober for a year. That wrestler is Mike Santana.

Mike opened up about his personal achievement on Twitter and wrote:

"Officially received my 1 year Coin today. Truly thankful for what this journey has given me. Life is good. THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Seeing Santana's tweet, the former Goldust couldn't help but be proud as he replied by saying:

"Great job brotha. #Keepsteppin," the tweet read.

The Natural has been open about his addiction issues in the past and has given details about what his treatment included.

Mike Santana is signed with AEW and was in the spotlight recently for breaking his popular tag team with Ortiz. Santana has been signed with AEW since 2019 and has performed on Dynamite as well as Dark. This makes him one of the earliest wrestlers to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

Will Dustin Rhodes return to WWE to help Cody Rhodes?

Dustin Rhode's half-brother Cody Rhodes is involved in a major feud in WWE. He will face Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania XL. The feud has become somewhat of a family feud, with The Tribal Chief already having his family members, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, by his side.

With Cody in such a major feud, there is a possibility that Dustin Rhodes would return to his former stomping grounds to align the scales. He has already expressed his support to the inaugural AEW TNT Champion via social media on multiple occasions.

The feud is becoming red-hot. After all, the match is set for The Grandest Stage of Them All, and there are a lot of backstage stories that form the crux of what will be a bitterly-fought match at Wrestlemania XL.

