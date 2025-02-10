Dusty Rhodes' son comes forward with shocking revelation: "My dad didn’t want me to break into the wrestling business"

One of Dusty Rhodes’ sons has come forward with a shocking revelation and said that his dad did not want him to break into the wrestling business. This might come as a shock to many fans.

Dusty Rhodes has two sons who are synonymous with wrestling. One is AEW star Dustin Rhodes and the other is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Both of them have carved a niche for themselves in the business.

However, Dustin has now come out and said that his dad did not want him to break into the wrestling business. He was speaking on the Unbreakable podcast when he said:

“My dad didn’t want me to break into the wrestling business. I did have a heart to play football, but I wanted to be a wrestler more, and he didn’t want me to be. It was tough, but it is what it is. When I did start in the business, I was around him constantly, so it was good to be close to him. But then I ran into that downward spiral and I didn’t give a s**t for years, and it nearly killed me.” [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Dusty Rhodes' son Dustin Rhodes reveals he had a tough road

In the same episode, the eldest son of Dusty Rhodes revealed that he did not have an easy road to get into wrestling.

Dustin made his name initially as Goldust in WWE before moving to AEW. During his time in WWE, he had to come up the hard way despite being the son of one of the greatest stars ever.

Speaking about his road to wrestling, he said:

“People think: 'Oh, Dustin had the easy road to get into the business.' It’s actually 100% the opposite.”

That is an interesting take and it only makes his journey to the top even better, considering his revelation about his struggles on his path.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback