AEW's Dustin Rhodes sets the record straight on huge family misconception

Former WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes recently talked about the Rhodes family, considered by many to be one of the royal families in wrestling. He debunked some claims about them, and their impact on his career.

The Natural is the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, who at one point was one of the most significant figures in the business. His half-brother, Cody Rhodes, is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and arguably the biggest name in the company now. Both generations of their family have contributed to their legacy.

While speaking on the Unbreakable podcast, Dustin Rhodes talked about whether it was easy for him to get into the business, with him being the son of a wrestling icon. He set the record straight and revealed that this was not the case, as he ended up having a harder time.

“People think: 'Oh, Dustin had the easy road to get into the business.' It’s actually 100% the opposite.” [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Dustin Rhodes has found himself in a feud with one of AEW's biggest names

The former WWE Superstar has been with the Tony Khan-led promotion since its inception in 2019, as he even faced his brother during their debut pay-per-view that year.

Now, he has found himself confronting MJF as he felt that his generation of wrestlers was constantly being disrespected by him. This began with Jeff Jarrett, and Dustin ended up coming out as he couldn't stand idle anymore. This got physical and a match between them has been booked for next week's edition of Dynamite.

Friedman took to X/Twitter to send a message to the veteran. He claimed that he had plans of going all out and putting him into an early retirement.

"Tune in to watch me put him [Dustin] in a retirement home."

Seeing as MJF has been in better form recently, this will be a tall task for Dustin Rhodes. But should the former AEW World Champion resort to his dirty tactics, anything would be on the table, including possible interference from Jeff Jarrett.

