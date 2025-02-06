Irate WWE legend makes shocking AEW Dynamite appearance in explosive MJF confrontation 

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a heated confrontation between a former World Champion and an irate WWE legend. The latter, Dustin Rhodes, appears to be on a collision course with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

MJF marched to the ring on the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite and spoke about his recent issues with Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, whom he ambushed last week. His promo was briefly interrupted by Max Caster, with Hangman Page at his heels in pursuit - however, The Cowboy engaged in nothing more than a brief stare-down with Friedman before continuing to chase Caster through the crowd.

The interruptions continued to plague the former AEW World Champion, as he was later confronted by Dustin Rhodes. The Natural criticized The Wolf of Wrestling for disrespectfully invoking his friend, the late great Owen Hart, during his earlier verbal exchange with Jarrett, as well as for belittling Double J's wife, Karen, and his past struggles with alcohol abuse.

Trending

Rhodes went on to allude to having recovered from similar issues and talk about being a survivor, finally claiming to be better than Friedman. The latter quickly made things personal in response, bringing up the 55-year-old's father, Dusty, and brother, Cody Rhodes, which sparked a brawl between the two.

Expand Tweet

Despite security trying to separate the stars, MJF eventually got the last laugh in his fight with Rhodes by taking him out with a low blow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback