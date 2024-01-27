“Dusty has two sons?” - WWE legend admits he did not know Cody Rhodes existed

Cody Rhodes is one of the top names in WWE right now. But success didn’t come to him overnight. It took him years to reach where he is right now.

That said, WWE legend RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently admitted that he didn’t know Cody Rhodes even existed.

The American Nightmare made his debut in 2006 at WWE's developmental at the time OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling). He toiled in WWE for years but finally decided to leave the promotion in 2016 due to creative frustrations. He worked in the independent circuits and helped establish AEW in 2019. But Rhodes eventually returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, as he had a story to finish.

Discussing Rhodes' journey in WWE on his Rob Van Dam podcast, the Hall of Famer disclosed he didn’t know about the 30-year-old superstar until his Stardust gimmick. It was the gimmick that caught RVD's attention, and he found out that Cody is Dusty Rhodes' son and Dustin Rhodes' brother.

“I didn't even know he [Cody Rhodes] existed like, before that like, ‘What Goldie [Goldust] has a younger brother?’ I never heard that Golddust has, I mean, you know Dusty has two sons.” [From 02:02 to 02:12]

He also stated that he was not a big fan of the Stardust gimmick.

“After seeing him and trying to understand what that Starface [Stardust] was and I just figured maybe he likes that and he's trying to get that over as an artist. I don't know if he was stuck with that or if that was his idea or what. I don't know, but either way, I don't mind telling you I didn't get it.” [From 01:39 to 02:01]

Check out the video below:

RVD is happy for Cody Rhodes' success in WWE

RVD also expressed his happiness about Cody Rhodes becoming a successful star in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole.

“To see him go from there to you know, being like the man of a company and you know, like a CEO stock, you know what I mean? Like pretty cool. He has to balance a lot of responsibilities to be Cody Rhodes and probably a lot of stuff that a lot of people couldn't do. Obviously, it's not easy to make it to that level. So I think that's awesome.” [From 02:14 to 02:41]

The Stardust gimmick was a big reason why Rhodes left WWE in 2016. He created a name for himself outside the Stamford-based promotion. But he always had a goal in mind; to fulfill his American Dream and win the World title in WWE, which no one in his family has done yet.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can complete his story and win the World Title in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

