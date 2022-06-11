"That really surprised me" - Wrestling Legend on one aspect of match between Eddie Kingston and top heel on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the opening match from this week's episode of AEW Rampage, where Eddie Kingston faced Jake Hager.

The Mad King and the former WWE Superstar had a hard-hitting encounter that set the tone for this week's show. In the end, Kingston picked up the win with two spinning back fists.

On SportsKeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell reviewed the match on AEW Rampage. He said that the conclusion surprised him but did not make anyone look weak.

He also shed some light on Hager's wrestling style as he knows him very well. Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter, was managing Jake in WWE, who competed under the name Jack Swagger.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

That really surprised me [The finish of the match]. It surprised me because I thought the match was so-so, because Eddie has emitted what he can do and Jack [Jake Hager] he just got that dig down deep style but the finish surprised me. I don't think it hurt anybody. I don't think it hurt Jake. [34:50-35:40]

Check out the full episode of Smack Talk here:

You can check out this week's Rampage results here.

A Japanese legend has his sights set on AEW star Eddie Kingston

Jun Akiyama has stated that he would like to face the Mad King. The 30-year veteran is currently signed to DDT Pro-Wrestling. He has competed in various Japanese promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Speaking with the Monthly Puroresu, Akiyama picked Kingston when he was asked which wrestler from the western world he would like to face:

"I’m just glad to say that there are many people who still want to wrestle me even at this age. I’d want to go against Eddie Kingston."

It will be interesting to see if this dream match between Eddie Kingston and Jun Akiyama ever takes place. It is possible since the latter is signed to DDT and AEW has a business relationship with the promotion.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you take Dutch Mantell's quotes from this article.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far