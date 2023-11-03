73-year-old legend thinks AEW President Tony Khan might be "under pressure" due to poor ratings

The recent edition of AEW Collision reported drew in 4,72,000 viewers, a hefty drop from the previous week. The show was headlined by a marquee AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Kenny Omega, which was announced just three days ago on Dynamite. Despite the pay-per-view quality match between the company's top stars, the ratings took a fall likely due to stiff competition from the World Series and College Football matches.

Speaking recently on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the Veteran gave his take on the abysmal TV ratings of Collision. Mantell said the show might have drawn 300,000 more viewers if it was pushed on TV for three weeks and was without as much competition.

However, WCW Legend added that he thinks Tony Khan is under pressure from the broadcast network to pull in more viewers, but he lacks experience in booking shows and is gradually learning on the job.

"Now, if they had probably situated this where it didn't have a lot of competition, it may have did 700- 750,000. It may have done 300,000 more people. But, I think Tony may be under pressure from the Network to turn a rating. And when you are under pressure buddy, I've been there, you say screw it, I'll throw this in there. Really (that's) what Tony Khan is doing, and has done, and he's had a few successes, but he is learning on the job. It's on-the-job training," Dutch Mantell said. (56:27 to 57:15)

Ric Flair wants to go one-on-one with MJF in AEW

Ric Flair is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and is considered by many as the Greatest of All Time. While the wrestling legend was known for his in-ring acumen, the 74-year-old also excelled on the microphone.

In an interview with Variety, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his desire to have a promo battle with the AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who is one of the best talkers in All Elite Wrestling.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

Ric Flair made his debut in All Elite Wrestling on the October 25 edition of Dynamite and appeared during a segment with another Wrestling Legend, Sting, who has announced his intention to retire next year.

Do you think a segment between MJF and Ric Flair would help AEW's ratings woes? Sound off in the comments section below.

