"They have to be fired" - WWE veteran believes CM Punk and top AEW stars should face severe consequences for backstage brawl

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes AEW should fire CM Punk and The Elite after their backstage altercation following All Out.

Former world champion CM Punk took to the post-event press conference to lambast The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. It triggered an altercation between Omega & the Bucks, and Punk & Ace Steel. All involved have reportedly been suspended pending further investigation and stripped of their titles.

Mantell opined during the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell that in any other company, everybody would have received their marching orders.

"If this were to happen in a regular company they'd all have been fired. They have to be fired. But now wrestling is different than a regular company you need these people they have more TV time than anybody else and all of a sudden you're going to fire them for them not being able to control themselves?" [2:40 - 3:32]

Punk's future with the promotion is said to largely hinge on the internal investigation.

Dutch Mantell further suggested what he would do with the AEW stars

The former WWE manager proceeded to suggest disciplinary procedures he would undertake. He continued to work off of the financial aspect of the industry, affirming that he would sanction the stars with sizeable fines along with their suspensions.

"I would go farther than firing them, I mean if I'm going to not to say fire 'em but if I'm going to suspend them, I'm going to suspend them and fine them about 20 grand because wrestlers respond to money, that's the only thing they respond to."

Punk and the Elite walked out of All Out as the AEW World and Trios Champions, respectively. However, the four men were stripped of their titles. Following this, Death Triangle won the Trios Titles on the latest episode of Dynamite, whereas a tournament was announced to crown the new world champion.

The Second City Saint also reportedly sustained a torn tricep during his match against Jon Moxley, which is set to keep him out for months. Whether or not he returns to the promotion remains to be seen.

How do you feel AEW should deal with the altercation? Discuss the matter in the comments below.

