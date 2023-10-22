Dutch Mantell on CM Punk getting spotted at WWE show with female star - "That’s a good way to get rumors started" (Exclusive)

CM Punk is never too far away from controversy, exemplified by the time he unexpectedly paid WWE a visit earlier this year amid his suspension in AEW. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that there may have been some ulterior motives behind this seemingly innocent pass-by.

With rumors of Punk's potential move to WWE once again resurfacing, Mantell and Sid Pullar III spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk to discuss how the Voice of the Voiceless's encounter with Tamina at a RAW taping back in April might have set up his possible return to the promotion:

“This is allegedly from a fan camera – which it could have been – but I’m thinking, it looks kind of weird for CM Punk to be standing around in the middle of the parking lot. Not even close to a door. Not even close to the edge of the parking lot. But he was talking to Tamina, then she disappeared. [...] And I’m thinking, ‘You know, that’s a good way to get rumors started.’” [03:19 - 03:55]

Rumors have been circulating of Punk's return to WWE ever since his AEW contract was abruptly terminated by Tony Khan. Many believe that he could return to Stamford at the Survivor Series premium live event, which just so happens to take place in his hometown of Chicago.

Dutch Mantell says CM Punk was easy to work with before joining WWE

Dutch Mantell has rubbed shoulders with some of the industry's biggest stars and icons. He briefly worked with CM Punk in TNA long before the Second City Saint became the household name he is today.

"To me, he was very, very easy to work with, but this was before his WWE days, and I don’t know if that changed his mind,” Mantell said on an episode of his Story Time podcast. [00:37 - 01:28]

Over the years and with countless controversies, many people would tend to disagree with Mantell's sentiments. Nonetheless, CM Punk maintains his uncanny ability to keep viewers locked in on his every move.

