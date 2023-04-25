CM Punk's WWE RAW backstage visit could mean only one thing!

CM Punk sent shockwaves across the wrestling world earlier today when PWInsider reported that he was backstage "for a bit" before WWE RAW tapings in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

He was spotted talking to Tamina at the sight of RAW as their video surfaced on social media a few hours ago.

According to reports, The Straight Edge Superstar has visited "several WWE talents," including The Miz, with whom he's had longstanding beef over the years. However, the two men have now reportedly "cleared the air."

CM Punk also briefly saw Triple H backstage, which could be their first interaction since The Second City Saint left WWE on a sour note in 2014. The 44-year-old wrestling stalwart was eventually asked to leave the arena, which he is said to have obliged.

His surprise backstage visit comes on the heels of rumors that he's returning to AEW for the new Saturday Night Show this summer. But what could be Punk's motive behind his unexpected backstage appearance on RAW?

Sure, he must have wanted to catch up with some old friends and hash things out since they happened to be in the same town. Or is CM Punk teasing a return to his old stomping grounds? This could be within the realm of possibility in case his return talks with AEW go south.

For what it's worth, The Straight Edge Superstar has achieved everything there is on offer in WWE except for headlining the biggest spectacle in all sports entertainment - WrestleMania.

Triple H and Vince McMahon could entice him back by laying down this proposal.

Backstage report on WWE locker room reaction to CM Punk's RAW visit

CM Punk's surprise backstage visit not only caught fans off-guard but also WWE and AEW locker rooms.

Fightful Select reported that some within AEW were in disbelief. Meanwhile, WWE talents have called Punk's move a publicity stunt ahead of his rumored wrestling return.

Regardless, the multi-time world champion was greeted warmly by some of the locker room members. Only time will tell whether his appearance will lead to a shocking return to the promotion.

