Dutch Mantell doubts 4-time WWE Champion will stay away from pro wrestling even if he retires

Former WWE manager and veteran, Dutch Mantell, recently reflected on what seemed to be a retirement announcement by Bryan Danielson on AEW TV, and also predicted his future after.

Bryan Danielson surprised the wrestling world by teasing retirement two weeks ago on AEW Collision on live TV, citing the promise he made to his daughter about finishing up his career by the time she turns seven years old. He also confirmed that his daughter is six right now, so he's got a year in hand. The speech led to a lot of speculation regarding Danielson's future, as well.

Speaking on the Story time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Dutch Mantell also commented on Bryan's possible future after retirement and whether he would lead AEW in Tony Khan's absence:

"If he retires, great, and if he wants to go home from AEW, if he wants to go home for nine months and not wrestle. But I don't think he is going to do that. I think what he would do... he will, because Tony Khan has talked about this, that if he comes to a point where he is just burnt out on it, he was just going to hand it to Bryan (Danielson) saying you do this for a while. Of course, Bryan would take it and he would re-staff everything and move things around to where he is comfortable doing it and see what they can do." [4:35-5:13]

Former WWE Champion has a major AEW schedule ahead

Following the termination of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson has seemingly been given the task of carrying AEW, especially the Saturday show, Collision. Following his return from injury, the former WWE Champion had an incredible strap match against Ricky Starks at the All Out PPV.

Meanwhile, The American Dragon recently announced his match against NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. at the WrestleDream PPV this October in Bryan's hometown of Seattle, Washington.

Prior to the WrestleDream match, Danielson is slated to take on his current rival Ricky Starks this Saturday on Collision in a Texas Death Match. It remains to be seen what The American Dragon has left in his artillery for the remainder of his career.