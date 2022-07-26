"They don't do that" - Dutch Mantell explains real reason why AEW is dealing with injury bug lately

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently provided a unique perspective on AEW's injury problem.

Tony Khan's promotion has been marred by a slew of injuries recently. Prominent veterans like CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson are a few names on the long list of sidelined stars. This has understandably affected the company's programming, raising questions about the performers' well-being.

Speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell shared his take on the possible cause behind the aforementioned issue.

"Well I don't think they work everyday. That's what it is, because, say you work a TV match but you don't have any matches booked for the next week... You could go two weeks without even going into a ring. So, most guys once they start, they don't go down to the ring to practice. They don't do that, they lay at home or they go out or whatever, and they don't see the ring till the next TV. And after a round that builds up, because after you take a couple of weeks and some guys may take a month off." (0:34 - 1:11)

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will take any steps to combat the problem in the coming weeks.

Former WWE star is set to make his return on this week's AEW Dynamite

With Tony Khan's ranks seeming thin right now, Bryan Danielson was recently announced to have a match on Wednesday's show.

The American Dragon has been out of action since the build-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. According to a tweet by the official AEW Twitter handle, he is scheduled to fight Daniel Garcia on the next episode of Dynamite.

This is welcome news to fans who miss several top-tier stars on the promotion's programming.

What do you think about Dutch Mantell's opinion on AEW's injury bug? Sound off in the comments section below.

