Dutch Mantell feels current AEW star would have been an "excellent" WWE Champion

Former manager and veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the current AEW star had the potential to become a WWE Champion with his unique character during his prime years.

There have been many legendary wrestlers in the history of WWE who never had the fortune of adding a world title to their legacy. One such legend who doesn't seem to age and has been an active wrestler until his 50s happens to be Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust).

Dustin made his wrestling debut on the independent scene back in 1988 and has been an active wrestler for several decades since then. Furthermore, he gained prominence during his time in the WWE with his "Goldust" character.

It was definitely a unique and memorable gimmick that eventually got over with fans. Meanwhile, former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell admitted to being a fan of the Goldust gimmick and believes he would've been a great world champion. Speaking on the Storytime with Dutch Mantell, he said the following:

"Mr. Goldust would've been an excellent [World] champion. [...] He would've been, 'cause he took that character and he made it, he took ownership of it and he got it over, and even though Dustin [Rhodes] didn't feel comfortable with it at first, then he went out there, then he saw how the people responded, then he says 'hey I can really do something with this' and he took it and he ran with it. I was a big fan of Goldust." [From 01:40 to 02:46]

Is Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust) returning to the WWE?

In December last year, Dustin Rhodes revealed that his AEW contract would be up by the time of July this year. Hence, he has been speculated to join his brother, Cody Rhodes, in the Stamford-based promotion after leaving the All Elite promotion, as he also teased a return.

However, it was later reported that Dustin's current contract will be up in September 2024 instead. Meanwhile, he has been absent from TV for quite some time now and is said to be working behind the scenes.

Moreover, there is no news regarding whether he has retired from in-ring competition. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust).

