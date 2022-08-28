"Almost like Punk's idea"- WWE veteran heaps praise on CM Punk for the pulling off the surprise finish against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell lauded CM Punk for pulling off an unexpected finish in the title unification match against Jon Moxley.

Weeks of build-up and anticipation turned into a spell of disbelief for the stunned AEW fans this week. After high-voltage verbal spats and a full-fledged brawl, it only took over three minutes for Jon Moxley to put CM Punk away.

The bout was expected to be a strike-fest and blood-soaked affair before a roundhouse kick went wrong for the Chicago native. Moxley capitalized on the opportunity by dishing out consecutive finishers on reeling Punk to win the match.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opined that the finish might have been Punk's idea:

"I think this angle was done perfectly. I kind of think it's almost like Punk's idea to do that because he was getting beat. When you looked at the crowd after the match, they were going 'what the hell'. That's the best thing they've done since I've been watching the show, " said Mantell. (From 53.04-54.41)

The former Zeb Colter further credited both wrestlers, especially Punk, for having the wrestling acumen to make it work:

"They had so many ways to go with it. I don't think there could be a bad way but they got enough experience between them, especially Punk, who knows exactly where to go with. I was proud of that finish when they pulled it off," he added. (From 54.48-55.12)

Dutch Mantell feels it was the best possible way for CM Punk to lose

This year has been no short of a roller coaster for CM Punk. Not only did he prove that he hasn't lost a step in the ring, but he also went on to earn the top-most prize in AEW. However, an unfortunate leg injury put him on the sidelines just five days after winning the world title.

During the same interview, Dutch Mantell opined that it was best for Punk to lose this way, without hurting his credibility:

"He didn't get squashed, he got hurt, which is a difference. If you're going to lose, to me that's the best way to lose. You get hurt and it's to your benefit to get pinned to keep from getting hurt more," said Mantell.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It is Punk and Moxley.



I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever, but that is the main event (of All Out)”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “It is Punk and Moxley. I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever, but that is the main event (of All Out)”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/ukbjYGKTrt

The surprise finish has certainly opened multiple possibilities for the feud to continue going forward. While fans have aired their concerns for CM Punk, many feel that the angle was a work to add intrigue to the feud. It will be interesting to see how things unfold next week on AEW Dynamite.

