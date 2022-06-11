Wrestling veteran heaps praise on Britt Baker and popular AEW star for their segments on Rampage (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell was full of praise for two segments on the latest edition of AEW Rampage.

On this week's Friday night show, Britt Baker featured in a backstage interview alongside Jamie Hayter and Rebel. She cut a promo on Toni Storm and bashed the former WWE Superstar for holding the AEW Women's Championship on Dynamite. Baker proclaimed that the next women's champion would be from Team D.M.D.

In another backstage segment, Danhausen was seen in a golf cart, where he told Lexy Nair that he and Hook were celebrating their win at Double or Nothing. Shortly after, the latter appeared in another cart and left without saying anything.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised both segments. He especially liked Baker's promo and lauded her for not stumbling around.

"I liked...I liked Hook's interview tonight. It was good. But I do like Britt Baker. She was good tonight. She didn't stumble around and she made a point. She got off," said Dutch Mantell. [40:25-40:43]

What else went down on this week's AEW Rampage?

This week's episode of Rampage opened with a heated clash between Eddie Kingston and Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager. Kingston won over the former World Heavyweight Champion after a physical encounter.

Satnam Singh made his AEW in-ring debut this week as he teamed up with Jay Lethal to take on Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett. In what was a squash match, Singh and Lethal destroyed their opponents.

Kris Statlander and Red Velvet squared off in their only women's match of the night. After a back-and-forth encounter, Statlander hit the Big Bang Theory to get the victory. She was taken out by TBS Champion Jade Cargill in a post-match attack.

Rampage's main event saw FTR and Trent Beretta take on NJPW's Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. Beretta got the win for his team after hitting Strong Zero on Kyle Fletcher.

